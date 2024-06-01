Groundbreaking ceremony held Friday for three new fire stations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday as work begins for three new fire stations in Pueblo. Below is a list of where the fire stations will be located:



along 24th Street on the west side

near 4th Street on the east side

near the intersection of Candytuft Boulevard and Jerry Murphy Road in Belmont

The Pueblo Fire Chief, Barb Huber, says these fire stations will help with response times and improve firefighter safety. Chief Huber also says the stations will be environmentally friendly.

"...It's really hard to capture words because as I drove in this morning, (it) really felt surreal," said Chief Huber. "It was the reality that all the hard work over the last few years, all the planning... (are) coming to fruition... and I'm really excited."

The project costs more than $30 million, and work should be done on the stations by next September.

