Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Ground breaks on Historic Pueblo Riverwalk extension, completion expected by next December

The work would expand the channel to Santa Fe Drive.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 06, 2024

PUEBLO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to mark the start of an expansion project at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The $15-million project will expand the channel to Santa Fe Drive. Right now, it ends near the convention center.

There are also plans for a boathouse as part of the expansion. The money for this comes from a voter-approved ballot measure from 2016.

It allowed Pueblo County to keep tax revenue and spend it on capital improvement projects.

"This groundbreaking means that Pueblo number one gets a fantastic amenity number two like our community cares about beautiful things and we're willing to do the work to build them," said Lynn Clark with the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The project should be done by next December.
___



Update on the Drake Power Plant deconstruction

CSU says their progress in the last couple of months has been significant. They say they've ensured crew safety and protected the surrounding area through the process.

A follow up on demolition efforts at the Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App