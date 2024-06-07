Ground breaks on Historic Pueblo Riverwalk extension, completion expected by next December

PUEBLO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to mark the start of an expansion project at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The $15-million project will expand the channel to Santa Fe Drive. Right now, it ends near the convention center.

There are also plans for a boathouse as part of the expansion. The money for this comes from a voter-approved ballot measure from 2016.

It allowed Pueblo County to keep tax revenue and spend it on capital improvement projects.

"This groundbreaking means that Pueblo number one gets a fantastic amenity number two like our community cares about beautiful things and we're willing to do the work to build them," said Lynn Clark with the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The project should be done by next December.

