Grindhouse Grappling Jiu Jitsu in Pueblo West holds benefit tournament

PUEBLO WEST — People are in Pueblo West grappling for a good cause. Grindhouse Grappling Nogi Jiu Jitsu hosted its annual benefit tournament.

Close to 100 people from all over Colorado came to Pueblo West for the event. Money from the benefit will go to helping Brad's House, which is a non-profit that helps at-risk youth in Pueblo.

"It's helping kids learn that they can support (themselves) and (do) things that are good for their community by doing things they love," said Denise Henry with Grindhouse Grappling Nogi Jiu Jitsu.

The benefit had a donation based entry fee, raising more than $1,500. That money will be going back to Brad's House.

