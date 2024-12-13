Grief support at holidays through 'Illuminating Hearts' event

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend anyone trying to cope with grief at the holidays will have a chance to get help.

The non-profit Voices of Grief Support and Education Center is hosting an event on Saturday, December 14th called "Illuminating Hearts."

The goal is to help walk alongside people in grief without trying to fix or cure their pain.

Everyone who shows up to the event will get to design their own paper bag lantern in honor of the person they lost. The gathering is open to anyone dealing with the death of a loved one.

Organizers say the event will include practical support to help guide people through grief.

"We help them to process their grief in their own way, so they will have their candle and hold it up," said Voices of Grief Executive Director Kathy Sparnins. "They don't have to talk. They can just be there. They can express themselves on these luminarias. So we're really just a shoulder next to yours."

The event will also include a panel of people who are 10 to 15 years into the grief process.

"It's a beautiful way to look up to that stage and say, 'Oh, these are people who actually lived through this'," Sparnins said.

"Illuminating Hearts" will be this Saturday from 10 a.m.- noon at CIVA Charter High School at 4635 Northpark Drive in Colorado Springs.

The event is free but you do have to pre-register by email at info@voicesofgriefcenter.org or call 719-286-0612. For more information click here.





