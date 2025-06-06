Gravel Bike Racing joining the Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gravel bike racing is a new addition to the Pikes Peak APEX off-road bicycle race series.

“It's sort of a mix between road, pure road and mountain bike,” said APEX Racer, Oliver Rutberg.

“Gravel cycling. Is the new big jam,” said APEX Course Director, Daniel Matheny

Course Director.

A gravel bike has drop handlebars like a road bike and then more rugged tires and suspension similar to a mountain bike.

Rutberg who is from Colorado Springs and just graduated high school has gotten noticed in the ranks of mountain bike racing.

He was recently selected to join cycling’s Pas Development Team.

He said his squad is, “more focusing on gravel.”

At this year’s first ever gravel race Rutberg will be among the pro racers going the135 miles from Colorado Springs, through the mountains to Victor, then Canon City and back.

“Some gnarly mountain bike technical skills and some fast roads out in Canon City,” said Rutberg, “So you have a mix of road, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, all sorts of these different events.”

His prep for the off-road racing season started last fall.

He is currently cranking as much as 350 miles a week.

Rutberg said, “There are some really, really big names that are in Colorado Springs. And it just elevates the whole game. You train with people that are faster than you, and it pushes you to a whole new level. And everybody grows together.

To some the gravel race may seem daunting.

Rutberg looks forward to the fun and challenge.

“I absolutely love banging bars and going shoulder to shoulder with all these guys. And it's my whole life at this point.”

Click here for more information about the Pikes Peak APEX.___

Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter. Colorado woman says her Pomeranian was mauled to death while in the care of a sitter

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.