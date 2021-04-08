Grass fire risk elevated in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The threat of wildland grassfires is elevated over the next couple of weeks in Southern Colorado because of all the dead and dormant vegetation from over the winter. "That dry, dead and down fuel can be a tremendous threat here early spring, mid-spring," said Colorado Springs Firefighter/Paramedic, Will Rogers

.A grassfire along Uintah Street a week into April is evidence of the issue. The fire started low on a hillside and rapidly burned up to the fence line of a home. Colorado Springs firefighters got there quickly and put out the flames. At a harder to reach location it easily could have been a worse scenario.

Wildland grass fires stay closer to the ground and may seem less threatening. Rogers says don't be fooled. "Grass fires are also a tremendous threat. Many homes are lost. They generally tend to run very quickly, start fast, move fast, especially in dry grass on a very windy day."

Low to the ground green grasses are starting to show through. It will take several weeks for it to overtake the dead grasses and reduce the fire risk.