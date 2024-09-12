Grass fire burning in the Hanover area Wednesday evening

HANOVER — A grass fire is burning in the Hanover area Wednesday evening along Squirrel Creek Road, which is located east of Fountain.

News5 checked the Peak Alerts website, which at this time is not reporting any pre-evacuation or evacuation orders.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

