Grant funding awarded to support Fountain Creek Watershed restoration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Governor Jared Polis, the City of Colorado Springs and the Fountain Creek Watershed District welcomed two grants Wednesday to restore and conserve the Fountain Creek Watershed.

The grants, which are from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) total $700,000. The grants will support the following:



watershed restoration efforts to improve water quality

reduce erosion and flooding

protect vital infrastructure and wildlife

"This support for the Colorado Springs area will help one of Colorado’s most populated watersheds continue to provide clean, clear water for hardworking people in El Paso County and communities further downstream," said Governor Polis. "We work closely with local partners to win important federal funding and better support Colorado communities, farms, and our water future."

According to the governor's office, $300,000 will be used to create a water strategy for the Monument Creek corridor to do the following:



improve water quality

restore damaged areas

support wildlife

The other $400,000 will restore and protect a one and a half mile stretch of the Fountain Creek Basin to create a healthier stream system and improve recreational access.

“We’re thrilled that our region has received not one, but two WaterSmart grants to assess, restore and protect the aquatic ecosystems along Fountain and Monument creeks,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “These projects are important to our COS Creek Plan, a collaborative effort between the Pikes Peak Waterways, Colorado Springs Utilities, and the City of Colorado Springs. And, they further our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve our natural and manmade infrastructure to keep up with the growth and enhance the vibrancy of our city.”

