Grant awarded to local organization supporting victims of domestic abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Law is awarding around $45,000 to TESSA, an organization supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The grant will fund the management of the organization's newly created local domestic violence fatality review board for two years.

“Organizations like TESSA play a vital role in our collective efforts to address and prevent domestic violence,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who also serves as the chair of the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board. “This grant will empower El Paso County’s first domestic violence fatality review board to identify critical insights from these tragic cases, helping us better understand risk factors and ultimately prevent future tragedy.”

According to the 2023 annual report from the state's review board, the number of domestic violence deaths in Colorado reached an all-time high in 2022. There were 94 deaths, 39 of which were killed by their current or former partner. Six victims were children and two were peace officers.

“Our newly formed Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board is a critical initiative for our community’s response to domestic violence. By examining these tragic cases, we can identify system gaps, strengthen community responses, and ultimately work towards a safer future. We are proud to collaborate closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th Judicial District on this board. Their partnership is essential in understanding the complexities of these cases and developing coordinated strategies to protect victims and prevent future tragedies,” said Anne Markley, chief executive officer of TESSA.

The primary objectives of the new board will do the following:



enhance community safety

improve victim services

reduce instances of domestic violence-related fatalities in the county and across the state

“The formation of this board will provide insight into a crime that’s oftentimes committed in patterns of escalating behaviors, and almost always done behind closed doors,” said Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District Attorney. “I am grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our existing relationships with TESSA, law enforcement, and domestic violence victims who, with more access to this pivotal information, will help focus our collective efforts on education and prevention – before life is taken.”

Under state law, communities can establish local review teams to analyze deadly and near-death incidents of domestic violence. These teams consist of the following and review closed cases to identify risk factors that could help prevent future deaths:



law enforcement officials

prosecutors

judges

advocates

survivors

Findings are then shared with the state review board to improve Colorado's response to domestic violence.

The new board in El Paso County will be the fourth in Colorado. The other three are in the following:



Denver

Mesa County

Pagosa Springs

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can call TESSA's confidential safeline at (719)633-3819.

