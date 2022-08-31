Grand Champion steer sells for $58 thousand at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — A whopping $58 thousand was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. For yet another year, the champion steer goes to Pueblo’s Sam Brown family. It was raised by Stetson Gabel of Weld County.

Hundreds of animals get entered. Only around 20% qualify for the auction ring at the state fair.

For the young people who raise he animals just making to the auction is a big deal.

“You strive for Grand Champion or even Reserve Champion, but I say 3rd place is pretty good,” said 14 year old Lexi Vrabec. Her goat got third place in its division.

Raising livestock for competition is a major commitment. It requires 9 months to a year of feeding, grooming, and training.

“It’s putting everything on the line for one man’s opinion on one day and somehow I find enjoyment out of that.” said 17 year old competitor, Emmy Kiefer. “Some families will go to Disney World every summer, but we’re just coming to livestock shows our whole summer. So it’s my whole life. It’s my sport.”

There are only a few minutes in the competition ring. If that goes well, another few minutes happen in the auction ring. Those minutes follow a long hard year.

“It’s year round, all year long, 24 hours a day just work, work, work with all the animals you have at home,” said Vrabec

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.