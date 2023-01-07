Graffiti "uptick" starts the New Year in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s been in a spike in illegal graffiti across Colorado Springs over the New Year’s holiday.

It means the city’s graffiti removal team is in action to remove it quickly.

“We had about 40 reports over the New Year's holiday that Friday to Monday, which normally on a weekend, a two day weekend we're usually receiving about 10 to 12. So that was definitely a noticeable increase,” said Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services Manager, Mitch Hammes.

Removing or covering the illegal paint without delay, discourages the people who are doing it.

“By removing it quickly, without letting people see that it's there, it reduces the chances that it's going to come back,” said Hammes.

Graffiti removal happens five days a week in Colorado Springs.

It is done with donated paint

Most days the crew is two to three workers.

When there is a surge like the first week of 2023, extras are added.

Community members who report graffiti are also an essential part of the team.

“It's important to report graffiti when you see it, because it's also an attractant for other activity that you might not like littering or homeless encampments or crime,” said Hammes.

The phone number for reporting graffiti in Colorado Springs is 719-634-5713.

Using the GoCOS app for reports is preferred because pictures and locations can be attached and shared.

