Governor's Plate competition set to take place at the 2021 Colorado State Fair

The inaugural “Governor’s Plate” competition is set to debut at the 2021 Colorado State Fair.

The Fair’s theme this year is “All Roads Lead to the Fair,” and features five food trucks competing to win three awards:

The inaugural “Governor’s Plate” award, selected by Governor Jared Polis

The “People’s Choice” award, for any single plate

The "Best Truck" award, which will go to the truck with the highest number of combined votes for both dishes.

The competing food trucks were selected in advance and include What’s Cooking (Pueblo), Double D’s BBQ Shack (Pueblo), Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese (Pueblo), Downtown Fingers (Denver) and Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream (Denver). Trucks must prepare two appetizer-sized items for 200 guests.

The Governor’s Plate competition is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 in the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $10 for food tastings that include 10 food samples, two from each truck, and $20 for food tasting and two beer tickets (available to attendees 21 and older).

Attendees will vote for their favorite dish and the winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m.

J-Calvin, a musical group from Durango, will be the featured entertainment slated to perform after the awards ceremony until 9:00 p.m.