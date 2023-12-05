Governor's Mansion Holiday Tours take place this weekend

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis has announced the annual Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion Holiday Tours are about to start up again.

During the holidays, the public is allowed to visit the Governor's Residence on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8th and 9th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This holiday season, I encourage Coloradans to come celebrate with us in Colorado’s House. Our public tours not only give Coloradans a chance to see the Governor’s Residence while beautifully decorated for the holidays, but also learn about the storied history of the home,” said Governor Polis.

Walter S. Cheesman, a Denver promoter and developer, began building it in 1904, but he passed away before its completion. According to the Governor's Residence website, the private residence was built in 1908.

John Evans and Gladys, Cheesman's daughter, lived in the house until 1926, according to History Colorado. That year, Claude Boettcher, so of the founders of the Great Western Sugar Company, bought the property.

In 1960, the mansion was transferred to the State of Colorado and has been the official home to the state's governor ever since. The mansion has undergone restoration projects since then with the help of State Historical Fund grants.

In 2008, the Governor's Residence Preservation Fund helped with the preservation of the property. Each year, the mansion welcomes more the 15,000 guests including the following:



national and international dignitaries

student groups

members of the public

Locals are encouraged to sign up for tours through this Governor's Office form, but walk-ins are also allowed.

