Governor says Colorado less protected from wildfires after mass layoffs

DENVER (KOAA) — Colorado's governor and two senators are speaking out after nearly 100 people in Colorado were fired by the Trump administration.

The White House released a Fact Sheet on why they are reforming the federal workforce, click here to read that. The administration believes the layoffs will make the federal workforce more efficient and effective.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis released a statement saying at least 90 people in Colorado and 3,400 Forest Service employees were fired.

“It’s reckless endangerment to Coloradans and could increase homeowners insurance costs further for the Trump Administration to take a hammer to those who help protect us against wildfires through watershed protection and forest management, tipping the scale toward more fire danger with potentially devastating consequences. It’s fine if they don’t like how the federal government works today, but risking our health and safety with no replacement is reckless,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The release from Polis pointed out firefighters were spared from the cuts, but that other jobs helped with wildfire prevention work including road maintenance, forest management, and watershed restoration.

Lawmakers including Sen. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins urging the secretary to reinstate the employees. Click here to read that letter.





El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy is taking home the Ken Jordan Award for DUI enforcement, Deputy Joshua Offutt is the winner of the 19th annual award. El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.