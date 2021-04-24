Governor Polis visits Colorado Springs businesses to promote Colorado Comeback

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis sipped a craft brew at the newly opened Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs. He then went up the road to taste cookies and tour the operation at Sasquatch Cookies. He said, "They're our backbone.” Polis is referring to the states’ small businesses. He spent Friday in Colorado Springs touring several small businesses and visiting several vaccination clinic locations.

Governor Polis said there is a connection between vaccines and small businesses rebounding from the year of setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Vaccines are powering the Colorado comeback. As people are protected, especially those folks that got protected early [who are] in their sixties, seventies and eighties, they're going out and buying stuff now." Numbers show the vaccine is working for older Colorado residents.

Numbers also show more people in younger groups still need to be vaccinated. “Unfortunately, it’s going up for people in their twenties, thirties and forties,” said Polis, “So it’s just a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated.

