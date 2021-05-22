Governor Polis signs Socially Conscious Sheltering Law for animals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is the first state to have a Socially Conscious Sheltering law for animals. Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 1160 into law Friday. The law’s intent is ensuring the best care for shelter animals.

Leaders with the Humane Society for the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) were among lobbyists for the law. They are already in compliance with the standards set by the law. They want the same for every shelter or rescue across the state. “A standard of care for every animal in a shelter in Colorado,” said Colette Bradley with HSPPR.

The new law requires qualified care for sick or injured animals. Part two is mandatory assessment and treatment of an animal's mental state and behavior. "This law is going to make sure that animals are taken care of while they're here in the shelter and that they're also great community animals as well. And that they really fit into our community as an asset rather than a danger,” said Bradley. It is better for the pet and its adoptive owner if the animal does not arrive in a new home with unexpected or unmanageable issues.

