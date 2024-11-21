Governor Polis releases plan to reduce pollution with public transportation

COLORADO — This week, Governor Jared Polis revealed a transportation vision that aims at reducing pollution statewide.

Polis said Colorado will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase mass transit options by 2035.

As part of the Governor's plan, trains and buses would expand and run more often. He also promoted safety and infrastructure improvements for bikes and pedestrians.

"Whether that's by train, by bus, by walking, by biking, in the next 10 years, we want to move from 9.6% of trips to 19.2% of trips by again, expanding convenient options that are available to Coloradans," said Polis.

"You can take buses and trains and light rail, and you don't have to necessarily rely just on your car, but if you are in your car, we're going to make that easier too," said Senator Faith Winter, a Democrat in Westminster.

The plan will be introduced in phases. Polis says the change will gradually take place over the course of the next decade.

