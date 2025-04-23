Governor Polis announces Colorado-Mexico Friendship Day at the Capitol

COLORADO — A little over a month after announcing the newly designated Colorado-Canada Friendship Day, Governor Jared Polis has announced that April 23 will be known as Colorado-Mexico Friendship Day.

In a release, Governor Polis obsereved the new day at the Capitol building alongside Mexican Consul General Pavel Meléndez Cruz.

According to Polis' office, this new day is in response to President Trump's national tariffs, stating that the President's tariffs are "barrel[ing] the U.S. toward a recession and rais[ing] costs on hardworking Coloradans..."

“Trump’s tariff tax increase is raising costs on hardworking people, businesses, housing, agriculture, manufacturing, and creating uncertainty for businesses. I hope our state and country do not fall into a recession because of the economic uncertainty caused by these reckless tariffs. In Colorado, we are doing everything we can to help ensure our economy, jobs, and our future are not destroyed by President Trump’s tariff tax. Republicans and Democrats in Congress can and must stop these federal tariffs."



“Colorado-Mexico Friendship Day is a great opportunity for businesses and Coloradans to celebrate the strong trade partnerships with our allies.” Governor Jared Polis

According to the governor's office, Mexico is Colorado's top export partner.

In 2024, Colorado exported 10.5 billion dollars in goods, with 1.7 billion dollars, or 17%, of the state's exports sent to Mexico.





