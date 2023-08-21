Gov. Polis signs executive order, promises more affordable housing options for Coloradans

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Monday that he said will increase affordable housing options for Coloradans.

Polis said the order will reduce the red tape for home loan approvals — reducing the turnaround time for approval from 240 days to 90 days — by next July.

It will also direct a handful of state agencies to evaluate everything they touch in the housing market in order to exploit any and all existing state programs that may help homebuyers.

“The step today is a major step towards affordability, quicker turnaround for more housing now, but also a thoughtful approach to how we grow as a state,” Gov. Polis said during a press conference. “Today's action, we're working to make sure the state is doing our part to support strategic, sustainable affordability for Colorado's future.”

The governor did not go into specifics of the order during Monday's briefing.

This is a developing story