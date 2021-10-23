Gov. Polis gets COVID booster as availability expands

EL PASO COUNTY — “It’s about time,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis about the newly okayed COVID-19 vaccine booster status for Johnson & Johnson as well as the Moderna vaccines. Polis got a booster on Friday. Polis wants all Coloradoans to get a booster shot. “With this approval, we are ready to booster all Coloradans six months past their 2nd dose.

Guidelines currently in place still give priority to people over the age of 65 and those with health conditions causing a higher risk of complications from the virus. A booster is also recommended for anyone with a job requiring a lot of contact with other people. For anyone over 18 who received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a booster is recommended.

Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health said the latest booster information is still new, so availability to everyone may take some time. You may for example find a pharmacy holding to the 65 and older guideline. The resource with currently with the most discretion for you, is your doctor. "They have the opportunity to make some judgment calls on what is best for your health and to tailor that a little more individually."

An important finding in the process of approving the booster vaccines is that it is okay to mix them. "In fact, there may be some increased efficacy," said Johnson. There is the option of sticking with the first type of vaccine you received, or you can layer with one of the other vaccines. The latest research supports booster. Researchers are also working to figure out if, like flu shots, boosters will need to happen annually or if a three-shot series is enough. "To assure that the immunity that we have against the present variants is maintained," said Johnson. She supports the current science and adds that on-going research will keep improving on what we know so far.