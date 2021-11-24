Gov. Jared Polis accepting applications to appoint CU Regent vacancy

COLORADO — University of Colorado Regent Chance Hill, who represents Congressional District 5 which includes El Paso, Park, Teller, Lake, Fremont, and Chaffee counties has resigned from the board of regents.

In a statement on social media, Hill announced he'll be moving out of state for a new job.

Governor Jared Polis is now looking for his replacement. The new regent would serve until Nov. 8, 2022. The replacement could also run for the office in November's 2022 election and then serve a six-year term.

With Colorado's new congressional districts approved by the supreme court, the replacement would need to live in El Paso County in order to run in 2022. The position is unpaid and requires a time commitment of 10-15 hours a week.

CU Regents will also be in charge of finding a President for the University system after Mark Kennedy left the job earlier this year.

"It's another reason we want to move quickly, we want to make sure El Paso County has a voice and buy-in for the next president we don't want to have it vacant and then have somebody join after their selected," Polis said.

Polis outlines other responsibilities including two days for committees of the whole and board business meetings, six regular meetings with the possibility of four "hold" dates for special meetings.

Democrats currently hold a 5-4 majority on the board. Polis says political affiliation is one of the lower priorities in naming a replacement for Hill.

"This should not be a partisan board," Polis said, "what's important is we get the best person who can add the most to CU and of course coming from El Paso County, UCCS in particular if you have experience in and around UCCS or CU."

Those interested in applying should click the following link: University of Colorado Regent Congressional District 5. The application will close Dec. 6

