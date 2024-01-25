Good Samaritans rescue infant left in middle of road by Northglenn carjacking suspect

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A 4-month-old infant left in the middle of a Northglenn road by a carjacking suspect Wednesday evening was returned to their parents after two good Samaritans came to the child’s rescue.

The suspect accused of stealing the car with the child inside was arrested after automated license plate readers pointed police to the suspect’s location, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

It happened just after 5 p.m. outside a business in the 11900 block of Washington Street, according to police.

At 5:45 p.m., the two good Samaritans contacted police about finding the child in the middle of the road on Carlyle Street. The infant was reunited with their parents a short time later. No injuries were reported.

No other details were released, including the suspect’s identity and possible charges.