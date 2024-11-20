Goat Patch Brewing Company planning to buy Pikes Peak Brewing Company

EL PASO COUNTY — The Goat Patch Brewing Company has plans to buy Pikes Peak Brewing Company in Monument. The founders of Pikes Peak Brewing Company are retiring from the brewing industry.

They've been a cornerstone of the Monument community for more than 13 years.

Goat Patch says it plans to explore ways to honor Pikes Peak's identity. The sale is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.