Goat Patch Brewing Company planning to buy Pikes Peak Brewing Company

EL PASO COUNTY — The Goat Patch Brewing Company has plans to buy Pikes Peak Brewing Company in Monument. The founders of Pikes Peak Brewing Company are retiring from the brewing industry.
They've been a cornerstone of the Monument community for more than 13 years.
Goat Patch says it plans to explore ways to honor Pikes Peak's identity. The sale is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
___
City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection
Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.