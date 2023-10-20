Global conflict⏤Southern Colorado impact

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Our lives can be disrupted at any time, by a host of factors in this world,” said Schuyler Foerster with the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council.

Foerster shares his thoughts on U.S. global influence, as President Biden prepares to address the nation on the topics of the recent Hamas attacks on Israel and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said “We have a special place in this world. It doesn't mean we're better, doesn't mean we're worse. But we do have unique sets of power, unique role in the world.”

Steven Pitts, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs said the U.S. has a role to play in almost every world conflict.

“At least has some sort of mediator, has some sort of negotiator, as an ally or an adversary.”

He added that global conflicts affect, “more or less everyone.”

Both observers of world affairs are careful to point first to the human-to-human connection of someone on one side of the work observing the suffering others caught in the crossfire of conflict.

There are innocent victims who need compassion, aid, and understanding.

Images from the recent attacks in Israel are brutal.

“The devastation and the death we've seen, I mean, chilling, terrible photos,” said Pitts.

Also, consider that personal finances are impacted by the global economy.

For example, if what is happening in Israel expands into other Arab states it could impact energy which is a major factor in inflation.

“The role of energy and the cost of energy is such a great important role in the cost of goods,” said Pitts.

“Our trade, our political power, our national security all depend on what happens outside of our borders, across very big oceans,” said Foerster

In Southern Colorado, there is also direct impacts from escalating and potential conflicts.

The military is a major part of Colorado Springs.

“If there is a need for troops to go someplace, there's a pretty good chance they're going to come from Fort Carson, not necessarily to fire weapons, but to demonstrate military presence to demonstrate military presence is an essential part of deterring conflict,“ said Foerster.

He also points to the integral mission of Colorado Springs based U.S. Space Command.

Around-the-clock space command uses satellites and other high-tech communication to monitor conflict zones, gather intelligence, and keep watch on U.S. borders.

“That asset is an essential enabler for everything else that the United States military and the intelligence community does. As well as protecting our own infrastructure,” said Foerster.

World affairs are also often local affairs.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.