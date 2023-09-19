Girl Scouts of Colorado experience nature at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Girl Scouts of Colorado got a hands-on experience with nature last weekend at the Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

This was all thanks to a partnership with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife, which is a part of the Girl Scouts Love State Parks program. The program is offered in partnership with the National Association of State Park Directors.

The program includes self-guided adventures around the park including archery and guided hikes. Below is a list of other activities that the Girl Scouts participated in:



nature journal station

build your own mini survival kits

scat and tracks identification

skins and skulls

great migration bird challenge

knot tying

They also taught the Girl Scouts an important skill, which is what to do if they are face-to-face with a dangerous animal.

Organizers say they hope programs like this one will raise a generation of kids that appreciate the state parks.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts Love State Parks program, visit the Girl Scouts Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.