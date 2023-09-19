Girl Scouts of Colorado experience nature at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Girl Scouts of Colorado got a hands-on experience with nature last weekend at the Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
This was all thanks to a partnership with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife, which is a part of the Girl Scouts Love State Parks program. The program is offered in partnership with the National Association of State Park Directors.
The program includes self-guided adventures around the park including archery and guided hikes. Below is a list of other activities that the Girl Scouts participated in:
- nature journal station
- build your own mini survival kits
- scat and tracks identification
- skins and skulls
- great migration bird challenge
- knot tying
They also taught the Girl Scouts an important skill, which is what to do if they are face-to-face with a dangerous animal.
Organizers say they hope programs like this one will raise a generation of kids that appreciate the state parks.
To learn more about the Girl Scouts Love State Parks program, visit the Girl Scouts Website.
