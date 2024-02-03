Girl Scout cookies season returns, thousands of boxes are delivered to Colorado Springs troops

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fan favorite treat is back. The Girl Scouts of Colorado are getting ready to start selling cookies this spring. Saturday, February 3rd is cookie drop day for Girl Scout troops across Colorado.

75 Girl Scout troops lined up outside Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium in Northeast Colorado Springs to pick up their boxes of cookies. Multiple semi trucks delivered over two hundred thousand packages of cookies. These include fan favorites like samoas, do-si-dos, thin mints, among others.

Because of the winter storm on Saturday, people stayed in their vehicles while volunteers filled their cars full of cases. They are trying to keep the packages as dry as possible.

Girl scout troops brought trucks, trailers and even u-hauls in order to fit all the cookies.

Maddie Jensen is a senior in high school, but she has been a Girl Scout since she was in second grade.

“I want to impact the community and this is a little Girl Scout Maddie was just like, I really want to help so I was really excited and I started selling cookies. Then the next year I was like okay I think I want to keep doing this, so I just kept doing it and here we are today,” Maddie said.

She tells News5, Girl Scouts has helped her grow.

“So many skills, definitely math skills, counting back money and it's obviously not just about selling cookies, but leadership skills and character skills. For me, especially communication skills. I love talking to people and I feel like this has just really been an amazing outlet for me,” Maddie said.

Maddie said this year a bunch of Girl Scouts troops have large aspirations for how many cookies they want to sell.

“I know personally, we have 4 girls in my troop, but my personal goal is 1,250 packages of cookies,” Maddies said.

In 2021, Maddie sold about 2,000 boxes.

“I was so excited because I got to be in the top 100 in the state and send you to Denver and you get to go to this fancy dinner and it's just one of those awesome things. You get a medal and it's one of those experiences that I really wish everyone gets to have at some point in their life if they get a chance,” Maddie said.

Girl Scouts can officially start selling cookies on February 4th.

Maddie said people will begin to see them outside local grocery stores selling cookies. The Girl Scouts have until March 10th to sell all of their boxes. She said if people are interested in getting involved they can visit the

website.

