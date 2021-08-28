Girl at State Fair battling cancer attributes her strength to agriculture community

PUEBLO — Chloe Stevens, a sophomore in high school in Eaton Colorado, traveled down to Pueblo for opening day of the Colorado State Fair to show her prize-winning pigs.

"My mom used to show pigs when she was younger, so it's always kind of been in our family," said Stevens.

The 2021 State Fair is the first fair back at full-capacity since the pandemic hit. It's also Stevens' second State Fair after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"I wouldn't want anyone to live through what we live through," said Missy Stevens, Chloe's mother.

"We wouldn't have made it through, what we went through with Chloe, if we didn't have the support system, not only my family at home, but this is our family away from home."

The agriculture community rallied together for Stevens last year, setting up fundraisers titled "Drive it for Chloe".

"My whole show family helped me through the hard time and were all like there for me," said Stevens.

To anyone else going through their own battle with cancer, Stevens says "You are strong enough to get through it, and no matter who you think is on your side... Just know that everyone is there for you and will be there to support you."

The State Fair is continuing through labor day.

