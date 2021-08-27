Opening Day for the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Today is opening day of the Colorado State Fair. Since 1872, the Colorado State Fair has been a long tradition held in Pueblo. Food, concerts, rodeos, and rides all help to make the state fair successful.

Another big element of the state fair is the rich agriculture. News5 reporter, Caroline Peters spent the morning interviewing 4-H and F-F-A members who are happy to be showcasing their animals at this year's state fair. For many of these animal lovers, the state fair has been a big part of their upbringing.

The fair will run from today until Sept. 6th. The gates for the state fair open today at 10 a.m. and the fair will remain opened until 11 p.m. For more information visit here.