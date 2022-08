EL PASO COUNTY — A three year old girl has died after being run over by a car in her driveway.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home near Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive, in the Lorson Ranch area southeast of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol says the driver was the girl's mother, a 27 year old Colorado Springs woman whose name was not released.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

State Patrol is investigating.