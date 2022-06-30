Watch Now
Girl, 13, found dead in Pueblo West home

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 23:08:42-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 13-year-old was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday in Pueblo West, according to the local sheriff's office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the girl's body was found in her home along the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a report of an unresponsive person, according to the sheriff's office.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has identified the young girl as Haley Perkins. He determined the manner of death was homicide.

Deputies deemed her death suspicious due to her age. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

No other details are available.

