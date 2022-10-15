Giant pumpkin festival brings in big crowds

PEYTON — GIANT pumpkins are back, at least at Smith Farms.

Smith Farms is hosting Colorado's only official GPC (giant pumpkin commonwealth) event in the Colorado Springs area this year.

Activities include Giant Jumping Pillow, Farm Animals, Corn Pool, Hay Rides, Tomato Toss, and More!

Kids got to experience the thrill of the Candy Cannon as pounds of candy were shot into the air.

Candy raining from the sky

They also have Food Trucks from vendors including Short Stop Burgers, Cowgirl KettleCorn & Lemondate, Funky Monkey Snowballs, Graze Confections, Patty Mac's Coffee Barn, and Mel's Mobile Kitchen providing some awesome boiled peanuts!

There are old trackers and equipment and the farm turns HAUNTED from 7 PM to 10 PM.

KOAA News5 Devan Karp live at Smith Farms

Proceeds also go to a good cause with this year benefiting The Springs Rescue Mission.

____

