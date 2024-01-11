General Stephen N. Whiting takes over U.S. Space Command as General Dickinson retires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There's a new general in charge of U.S. Space Command. U.S. Space Force General Stephen N. Whiting took over command from U.S. Army General James H. Dickinson at a ceremony Wednesday.

General Whiting was promoted from Lieutenant General to General before the ceremony. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1989 with a degree in aeronautical engineering, and also served as Commander of Space Operations Command before his promotion.

During his speech, General Whiting took the time to thank General Dickinson for his leadership.

"You have led U.S. Space Command to achieve full operational capability, and placed us on a path to now focus all our energies on our core operational missions," said General Whiting.

General Dickinson is retiring after 38 years of service. During his speech, he thanked his family for their support during his military service.

