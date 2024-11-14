Garden of the Gods road closures beginning November 18

COLORADO SPRINGS — Garden of the Gods will begin temporary traffic changes, hiking trail changes, and climbing route closures, starting Monday, November 18, and ending on Friday, November 22 due to the waterline installation project.

Collaboration efforts between the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Utilities, and the Office of Accessibility, will implement more than just a waterline.

The goals of this project include enhancing fire and public safety, expanding/improving accessible parking, creating more accessible routes, and improving the restrooms. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

Seeking Solutions Waterline work to improve fire safety at Garden of the Gods begins Jake Walker

The park will remain open to guests.

Closures during Monday, November 18 - Friday, November 22:



The inbound lane to Gateway Road is closed to cars, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Juniper Way Loop between the intersection of Gateway Rd. to Parking Lot 6 is closed.

Cyclists will not be able to access the park through the Gateway Trail during this time.

Parking Lot 4 will be closed will remain closed until Spring 2025.

All climbing routes located on the west side of North Gateway Rock accessed via climbing gates 8 & 9 are closed until the Central Garden Trail is fully reopened.



Alternative Routes:



Pedestrians will be able to enter the park via Gateway Trail to Bretag Trail.

Cars and cyclists traveling through the park will need to exit via Gateway Road, as Juniper Way Loop will be inaccessible.

Parking Lot 1 will remain available for visitors throughout the construction project with access to Garden of the Gods Park via the Gateway Trail

Alternative Entrances:

Balanced Rock off Garden Dr.



Ridge Road off W. Pikes Peak Ave.



Beckers Lane off Manitou Ave.



Shuttle Information:

Free shuttles will operate from Parking Lot 1 into Garden of the Gods Park from Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shuttles will not be running on Monday, November 18, and on Friday, November 22. Shuttles will continue on Saturday, November 23, and will run Friday-Monday until the end of the year.





