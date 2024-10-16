Closures in Garden Of The Gods for waterline work, benefitting the park as well as CSFD, and CSU

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — These cooler fall temperatures make for perfect hiking weather. But, if you have plans to go to Garden of the Gods Park, a huge project is about to start. Closures start Wednesday 10/16/24. The city of Colorado Springs says the project is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The project is meant to enhance the safety and accessibility of the park and will add additional restrooms. I talked with Anna Cordova, the manager of Garden of the Gods. She says this project will have eight thousand feet of new waterline and several new fire hydrants, as well as new bathrooms. That will help first responders if there is an emergency. Another big part of this is to make sure restrooms in the park have good water supply.

Cordova tells me the project would also help the surrounding neighborhoods with water pressure. "“Utilities came in and said yeah we really need to up the pressure in the Columbia Road neighborhood which is why they’re interested in it so it really was the bathroom- It was the catalyst for it, but it’s so much more than that and I think it’ll it’ll be a lot more helpful than just restrooms and a lot of benefits for everybody."

So here are some closures you will need to know about. Wednesday 10/16/24 through Friday, 10/18/24, Gateway Road West into the park will be closed to both vehicles and cyclists. Then, next Monday 10/21/24 through Wednesday, 10/23/24, both Gateway Road West and Juniper Way Loop North will be closed. Cyclists and vehicles must use alternative entrances during this time.

So for now, if you're planning on coming out here, give yourself some extra time and keep an eye out for construction equipment and signs. They'll show you where to walk to get into the park during the road closures. We'll keep you updated on how this project progresses!





