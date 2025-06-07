Funnel cloud spotted near Powers Boulevard and Bradley Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A funnel cloud briefly formed over southeast Colorado Springs Friday afternoon, startling residents and reminding many of the severe weather season in full swing across the state.

Leslie Trujillo, who lives near the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Bradley Road, captured video of the funnel cloud around 3:30 p.m. as it appeared to form in the distance.

“I was just standing out here on the deck, actually, trying to get some shots of the lightning over the lake,” said Trujillo. “I could see the clouds were doing something kind of funny.”

Trujillo, who grew up in Holly and spent time living in Lamar, both towns in southeast Colorado with histories of severe weather, recognized the signs immediately.

“I saw a couple tornadoes when I lived out there,” she said. “So, I knew that was a funnel cloud for sure.”

She wasn’t the only one. Viewers from across the area sent us photos and videos as the storm moved in. While funnel clouds don’t always result in a tornado, they’re often a sign of turbulent weather conditions.

Trujillo explained that she keeps a close eye on weather patterns, especially because much of her family still lives in areas historically vulnerable to tornadoes.

“I have a lot of family that lives in southeast Colorado,” she said. “So when it's weather days like this, I like to keep my eyes on the skies and on the weather app so I can give them warnings.”

Her awareness stems from personal experience. In 2008, her parents lived through the deadly tornado that hit Holly in Prowers County. That event reshaped how she reacts to weather alerts and what precautions she takes.

“My mom still lives in that area, as well as my dad,” said Trujillo. “So, I’m always paying attention to the weather to help them out.”

Trujillo keeps emergency supplies on hand and has a plan in place in case severe weather strikes her area.

“We have a basement, and I have my cat kennels ready to go to put them in and go to the basement if needed,” she said. “Everyone should have a go-bag for natural disasters.”

Fortunately, the funnel cloud spotted Friday never touched down. Trujillo said she monitored it closely and saw signs that it was weakening.

“As it progressed, I could see it was kind of falling apart,” she said. “So, I didn’t go down to the basement, but I was ready, just in case.”

Trujillo offered advice for others as summer storm season ramps up.

“Be alert this time of year and watch the skies, and, you know, be prepared for hail, (or a) possible tornado,” said Trujillo.

___

Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter. Colorado woman says her Pomeranian was mauled to death while in the care of a sitter

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.