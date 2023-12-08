Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 8th - 10th

COLORADO — Each week, News 5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events and things to do across Colorado. From Christmas Parades to light viewing and more, there are plenty of December-themed events happening across Colorado this weekend.

Christmas Parades in Southern Colorado

Two Christmas parades will be taking place in El Paso County this weekend. Saturday, make your way out to the Colorado Springs Festival of Lights to catch its 40th year strolling down Tejon Street. This year's theme is Sounds of the Season. The event traditionally brings out 70,000 people to downtown Colorado Springs, but dress warmly as it is expected to be cold.

If not available on Saturday, don't worry! The community of Manitou Springs will be hosting its annual Christmas Parade on Sunday at 5 p.m. making its way through the heart of Manitou Springs. News5 is a proud sponsor of the event and we'll be there in person! We hope to see you there! Arrive early as finding parking can be challenging.

Bridge of Lights at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Make your way down to just outside Cañon City to see the Royal Gorge Bridge covered with thousands of lights. Either view the bridge from afar or go ahead and pay to take the drive across. More information here.

El Centro del Quinto Sol Holiday Celebration

Make your way to the El Centro del Quinto Sol Skate Park and Plaza in Pueblo for a free family-friendly holiday celebration. Kids will get a chance to meet Santa, play games, and potentially win a free gift! El Centro del Quinto Sol is also collecting toys for their annual toy drive through Friday for the event. If you would like to donate, you can through Friday at El Centro del Quinto. Learn more here.

Electric Safari

Nominated as some of the best zoo lights in North America, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari kicks off 22 nights of holiday fun and 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures littered throughout the zoo. Tickets start at $3. More information here.

Breckenridge Ullr Festival

Get the Viking helmets and get ready to celebrate the Norse god of snow to help bring a powder-filled season to the Rocky Mountains. Join in a race for everyone on Friday down the mountain! Saturday will host a variety of activities from ice skating shows to a free concert in the evening. Learn more here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.