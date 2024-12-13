Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 14 -16

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. This week, from tree lighting to wrestling matches there is something for everyone this holiday season, check out some of our favorites below.

Steel City Christmas Wrestling Showcase

Pueblo's only "As Seen On TV" wrestling group will be celebrating its first year by giving back to the community with a free show! Steel City Championship Wrestling will be hosting a toy giveaway, free face painting, holiday rock painting, and free meet & greet with Santa on Saturday, Dec 14th beginning at 1:00 p.m. at The Avenue Church Fellowship Center.

2nd Annual Old Colorado City Tree Lighting

Old Colorado City will be hosting its second annual tree-lighting ceremony happening Saturday from 5:30 -6:30 p.m. at Bancroft Park with the tree lighting taking place at 6:00 p.m. You can expect live music and hot chocolate, once you're finished take a stroll around town and check out the holiday lighting. More here.

Nature Hike With Santa At Fountain Creek Nature Center

Take the family down to Fountain Creek Nature Center and get a reading of an interactive "Twas the Night Before Christmas" while waiting for Santa to arrive. Followed by a hike with Santa as he shows you what gifts nature gives you. Preregistration for the event is required.

T'winter in Balltown @ Win-Mar Cabins Barn

Looking for a mountain town holiday adventure? Make your way out to the community of Twin Lakes for T'winter in Balltown. Located at the Win-Mar Cabins Barn. Hosted by the Twin Lakes Business Alliance, you are encouraged to bring your own ornaments, participate in a tree-lighting ceremony, tractor rides, and more. More here.



Ullr Fest in Colorado, a Norse tradition to welcome the winter snow

Ullr Fest Breckenridge

Head out to the mountain to celebrate the Norse god of snow, Ullr. The three-day celebration welcomes people of all ages and began on Thursday, December 12. From the unofficial attempt to do the worlds longest Skishot, to a large bonfire happening Friday evening there is plenty to check out. More here.

