Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 25th - 26th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From the Colorado State Fair, an air show, to Colorado Springs Comic Con, there is plenty of fun happening across Colorado this weekend.

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair kicks off its 151st year of fun in Pueblo this Friday! We will keep it brief; you can find everything you need to know about this year's fair here.

Fort Carson Color Run

Make your way onto the base for the Fort Carson Color Run on Saturday. Join others in a 5K color run at Iron Horse Park on Saturday. The race begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by family fun, bounce houses, food, and more. Sign up here, you can request base access here.

Colorado Springs Comic Con

Comic Con is making its way to the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday get ready for one of the biggest celebrations of fan-centered entertainment gatherings in Colorado. Meet some of your favorite characters, celebrities and more. Tickets start at $54.

Morgan Adams Concours d'Elegance

Make your way out to the Centennial Airport for a private vintage aircraft and automobile show. The private show and collection is in its 20th year and benefits the Morgan Adams Foundation, which helps local children diagnosed with cancer in the Rocky Mountain Region. The organizers say each year the show sells out so act fast for the Saturday show. More here.

ROMP Dog Festival

A nonprofit is hoping to help dogs find their forever home this weekend in Colorado Springs. All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT) will be hosting their annual Romp event on Saturday. The dog-themed carnival is free and welcomes well-behaved leashed dogs. There will be food, vendors, and training demonstrations at the event. The ROMP event starts 11 a.m. this Saturday at the ABRT facility.

Special Olympic Plane Pull

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community. More information can be found here.

