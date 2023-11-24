Fun-filled events across Colorado this Thanksgiving Weekend November 24th - 26th

Pueblo Parade of Lights

For many locals, the Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for Pueblo and Southern Colorado. For the past 33 years, the Pueblo Downtown Association's Parade of Lights has been one of the largest Christmas parades in the state of Colorado. The parade will take place on Saturday, November 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Ave. and Abriendo Ave. More here.

Magic of Lights at the Pikes Peak International Raceway

Make your way down to the Pikes Peak International Raceway to catch a drive-through Holiday Light experience. The Magic of Lights will run through December 31 and will feature characters from your favorite holiday classics and some displays you may have never seen before. Tickets start at $30 per vehicle. More here.

Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market. More here.

Electric Critters

Make your way down to the Pueblo Zoo for what organizers say is the largest holiday light show in Southern Colorado. Cruise at your own pace through the Pueblo Zoo and see what this magical light display has to offer. More information here.

Small Business Saturday

Join the Downtown Partnership for Small Business Saturday! Starting at 11 a.m. at Acacia Park, more than 140 shops, galleries, and restaurants will be in attendance. More information here.

