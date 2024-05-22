Full-time dueling Piano Bar opening in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Louie Louie's Piano Bar is opening its Downtown Colorado Springs location on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will be located at 522 South Tejon Street.

The dueling piano bar is co-owned by musicians Ron Wilson and Joey Hamende. The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says their job is to excel at the ridiculous, all in the name of unmatched entertainment and fun.

“The Springs has been a favorite destination of ours for many years; we think it is not only breathtakingly beautiful but has a great culture and people,” says co-owner Ron Wilson.

While rent is high in Downtown Colorado Springs, some businesses News5 spoke to say it's worth it.

Downtown business owners say rent is high, but it's worth it

Louie Louie's will be open Wednesday through Saturday with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and going until 2 a.m. Because of the Memorial Holiday, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says it will be open Sunday, May 26.

You can also book private parties at Louie Louie's, but the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says you don't have to wait for a special occasion to check it out.

