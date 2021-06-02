Ft. Carson hosting hiring event for military and DoD dependents

FORT CARSON — Happening today, Fort Carson is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions including child and youth program assistants. There are also tractor operator positions available.

The event begins at 7:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.

Military dependents and Department of Defense civilian dependents ages 17 and older are eligible.

You can learn more about the positions available by searching the USAJobs.gov database. Give yourself a head start by creating a profile, uploading a resume and supporting documents, plus identifying any roles you may be interested in applying for.

Anyone can use USAJobs.gov to find positions as they clearly note who is eligible to apply for certain roles.

RELATED: Army and Fort Carson designate a part of May and June to increasing recruiting

As News5 previously reported, military spouses and family members face a very high unemployment rate, even though many are highly educated.

According to the USO, the average military spouse moves 8-12 times during a 20-year military career. That means making new connections for careers, schools, places of worship, medical care, and more.

According to Colonel Nate Springer, Fort Carson Garrison Commander, military spouses are underutilized in the workforce by 20%. "Spouse employment is certainly putting people first. It is an essential part of our quality of life initiatives, but effectively caring for and prioritizing our families takes dedication and commitment," said Matt McFarlane, Commanding General.

The Army Community Service Center, an employment program on the post, helps military spouses to find jobs and develop the skills needed in employment. "When they get here they immediately feel like they are embraced by the community they have support services," said Kristen Kea, Division Chief, Army Community Service.

The Department of Defense has the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program and a Military Spouse Employment Partnership with dozens of companies that host virtual hiring fairs for careers in retail, logistics, medical, financial, service, and tech firms.