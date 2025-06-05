Front Range Passenger Rail District's open house shows potential plans, allows public feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Available online through June 15, the public can now see and weigh in on the Front Range Passenger Rail’s future.

Interim General Manager Chrissy Breit says the project’s future ultimately lies in the hands of voters across 13 Colorado counties.

“Colorado Springs was a proactive partner in 2022, adopting a station plan," said Breit.

“We are a local taxing district throughout the state, and we have the ability to raise that sales or property tax," she said. "It's getting the voters in the district to... pass the tax.”

This means voters in every Colorado county the line would pass through would have to approve to be a part of this taxing district.

Voters here like Melanie Wanless said she would support El Paso County being a part of the District, even if it meant she only rode the train a few times each year.

“I would support it because we need to reduce the number of vehicles that are driving on I-25," said Wanless. "I have to go up to Denver for a meeting once a month, so I would use it for my work."

Others like Heather Sullivan on the fence are wondering how reliable the service would be.

“I would have to know how much the tax increase would be, and I mean I definitely would be willing if I knew it'd be beneficial," she said.

Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership's Chief Operating Officer Chelsea Gondeck said her organization has been a big supporter of the project, adding the stop would also get more people coming Downtown.

“We have commuters, and we also know that Colorado Springs is going to grow and be bigger than Denver within the next couple of decades," she said. “We want Downtown to be the heart of our city.”

