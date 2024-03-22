Friday Night Ice: Ice farming and climbing in Eleven Mile Canyon

LAKE GEORGE — The Front Range Climbing Company has been farming ice in Eleven Mile Canyon for 15 years in order to annually create an ice wall; over the past two years the wall has become a weekly hangout for many local climbers thanks to a program known as Friday Night Ice which runs from January to nearly mid-April.

Spanning more than 100 feet across and including approximately 10 routes that range anywhere from 45 to 70 feet in height, Front Range Climbing has labeled their wall as the closest ice park to the Front Range.

According the climbing company, the wall is a direct result of a longstanding partnership with the Pathway to the Rockies Boy Scouts Council who own the property, Camp Alexander, where this icy, man-made edifice resides.

As a part of this partnership, Front Range Climbing runs annual ice climbing clinics for the scouts from January through mid-March; the remaining days of the week are opened for other climbers.

During 2023, the climbing company started a Friday evening program referred to as Friday Night Ice with the goal creating a weekly, cost-effective ($35), community hub for climbers in the region; guided experiences generally cost in excess of $200.

According to regulars in attendance, the event has assisted in furthering accessibility to the sport for the region.

While the grade of the ice is described as "beginner to moderate," the Front Range Climbing Company's website states that:



"If you are new to climbing (ice or rock), our guided private climbs are for you[.]"

"All climbers should know how to top rope belay and tie in properly. Front Range Guides will be on hand to check-in climbers, administer belay test and safety."

_____

If you're looking for a list of Colorado Springs companies/groups that seasonally provide ice climbing experiences on the Front Range, we have that below:



As of the writing of this article (3/22), we are nearing the end of ice climbing season on the Front Range and options may be limited. _____

