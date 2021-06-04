Fremont Provisions: A new business with big plans in Canon City

CANON CITY — "We just wanted to fill that hole here on main street to give people an experience, a place to connect, a living room if you will, good meal, a great meal locally sourced," said Fremont Provisions, Co-owner, Stan Bullis. Fremont Provisions is a restaurant, bar, marketplace, and event center that just opened in Canon City, Colorado. It is one of several projects on main street, part of a broader plan by Bullis. “Remodel them and create a hospitality corridor.”

Fremont Provision Chef and Co-owner, Taylor Miller plans to heavily support Colorado farmers and ranchers, and especially agriculture producers in Fremont County. He is already using early season produce. "We've got these great little products popping up garlic scapes and spring shallots. Those are the things that inspire me to cook.”

There is the everyday menu, but Miller is most excited about his blackboard menu. It will change often, depending on what is new and fresh for the day. "I keep a notepad next to my bed because I'll lay there and an idea will come to me and I'll wake up right it down, so I don't lose it."

Farm to table is a staple of the business, but the plan includes several other revenue sources. A provision market offers items like spice blends, breads, marinated meats and household items. The plan is to eventually have a menu of to go items for customers who want to take their meal to one of the many outdoor recreation spots in and around Canon City. “Get your provisions before you go out on your adventure,” said Miller.

The building is historic. “The building was built in 1903,” said Bullis. It includes a ballroom and stage on the second floor. "Everyone that gets to the top of the stairs, they're like whoa." It can accommodate more than 250 people. The old west elegance has been preserved and updated with modern technology for events.

The owners want the success of this business to be part of broader success up and down Canon City’s Main Street. "We think all boats are going to rise with the hospitality sector." It is a community approach with the success of one business supporting others near-by. There are millions of cars going through Canon City each year on the highway one block away from Main Street. "We just want to give them a reason to stop," said Bullis. Adding new businesses to old favorites is underway to help make it happen.