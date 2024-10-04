Fremont County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing law enforcement K9

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing law enforcement K9 Watson. He is a male chocolate lab who is trained in narcotics detection.

The sheriff's office says K9 Watson went missing Monday morning from a break in the mountains near the 12-mile canyon area off of Highway 9.

The sheriff's office suspects K9 Watson was lured off the property by an animal or a person.

If you have any information on where K9 Watson might be, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)276-5555.

