Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrests man after homicide

CANON CITY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in a homicide on the night of January 6th in Canon City.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Raynolds Ave. near Aftermath Haunted House.

Once on scene, deputies located a deceased male with signs of trauma.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Joseph Tippet was taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol in Salida. He was transported to the Fremont County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Tippet has been charged with one count of first-degree homicide. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 at 9 a.m.

