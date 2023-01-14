Watch Now
Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrests man after homicide

Joseph Tippet was arrested after a homicide on S. Raynolds in Canon City
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 20:52:50-05

CANON CITY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in a homicide on the night of January 6th in Canon City.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Raynolds Ave. near Aftermath Haunted House.

Once on scene, deputies located a deceased male with signs of trauma.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Joseph Tippet was taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol in Salida. He was transported to the Fremont County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Tippet has been charged with one count of first-degree homicide. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 at 9 a.m.
