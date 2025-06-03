Fremont County rancher continues to seek answers as to why 15 cows died in one day

COAL CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A rancher in Fremont County continues to seek answers as to why 15 cows died in one day.

News5 first reported the incident on March 21.

Since then, the rancher, Kerri Higgs, has been scrambling to learn the cause of the deaths from several tests.

On May 8, Higgs found 15 of her cows dead with no definite cause of their deaths. She contacted a local vet to find answers. A week later, the vet told Higgs that sulfate poisoning is likely the cause.

Higgs says the local vet took samples to a different lab to get a second opinion.

"She talked to Dr. Webb at Colorado State University (CSU). They conversed," said Higgs.

On May 27, the CSU vet released a new testing result. It says it had no significant lesions from multiple tested tissues.

"I don't know what else it could be honestly," said Higgs.

She contacted the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission for help.

"Because of smell," said Higgs. "The smell of the oil pad was really bad."

On Monday, using optical gas imagery cameras, the ECMC used a drone to check for any gas in the area where her cows died.

The ECMC says it could take at least a day or two to process the results for inspection.

