Freedom Fest at Fort Carson marks kick off for 4th of July weekend

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson is hosting Freedom Fest on Friday evening from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, kicking off the 4th of July celebrations.

The evening will be complete with a concert from Joe Nichols, food and beverages, and will conclude with a fireworks display.

Kaci McCarley, whose husband is a U.S. Army Chaplin at Fort Carson, said when her husband told her about the event earlier this week, "he was like 'We are not gunna miss it! We are going to hangout with friends!"

U.S. Army Specialist Colby Shaffer said he's "loving people being able to get back out into the community and get together and actually enjoy life".

Freedom Fest expected to see over 20,000 people in attendance. Usually, the event would be open to the public, but this year only those with DOD IDs were permitted to attend due to COVID-19.

The event would typically have a carnival and last longer than one evening, but most people were simply happy to be attending any event.

"it’s so great to celebrate the fourth with everyone together, especially our military service members and their families." said McCarley

4th of July in 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest in history, as events open back up and the spread of COVID-19 slows down.

#ICYMI A little peek into Fort Carson’s Freedom Fest tonight! We were lucky to catch a glimpse of the fireworks display on-air on @KOAA & so many people said they were “thankful” to be celebrating in a crowd this year! 🎆🇺🇸 Happy #4thofJuly weekend! pic.twitter.com/xVfYJd90iK — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) July 3, 2021

