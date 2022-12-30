Free youth sports registration expanding for 2023 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — More kids will be able to play youth sports in Colorado Springs in 2023

It is thanks to the expansion of a no-fee registration program offered by the city.

“We're having more teams and areas of the city that we haven't had in the past. And that, you know, we're able to now build leagues in certain areas of the city that we haven't been able to do in the past,” said Colorado Springs Youth Sports Coordinator, Will Davis.

The program makes way for 1,300 kids to play for free in 2023.

There are waivers available for kids who sign up for spring soccer, t-ball, baseball, and softball.

The no-fee program is for kids in age divisions PreK to 4th grade.

Spring youth sports registration begins Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

It is online and at the City’s Sports Office.

The free registration is possible because of donations from the Daniels Fund, Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Dakota Foundation, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Schuck Foundation.



