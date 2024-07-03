Free vaccinations available monthly at Helping Hands Community Fair in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A local organization seeking to provide public health services says a monthly community health fair held in Pueblo will now be offering a monthly vaccination clinic.
The Helping Hands Community Fair is held every Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary-Corwin in Pueblo by Colorado's health equity branch of the disease control, and the public health response division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Local organizations help the community with the following:
- access to resources
- food assistance
- dental and eye checks
These bring people together for free and low-cost assistance for dental services and health care aid.
According to Sal Katz, the director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s Southern Colorado operations, around 250 people attend Helping Hands every month.
“Our goal is to provide a hand up for those in our community who need assistance,” said Katz. “We are not doing this event solely for veterans — anyone in Pueblo who needs help can come to the event. The vaccination services are also open to anyone who needs protection against diseases.”
Return to Nature co-owners offered plea deal for state charges
Jon and Carie Hallford, the co-owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, have been offered a plea deal.
